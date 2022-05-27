These are the Hucknall and Bulwell pubs showing Mansfield and Forest's big play-off finals live

The Stags face Port Vale in the League Two play-off final on Saturday with a place in League One next season up for grabs.

Then on Sunday, Nottingham Forest take on Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final with a place in next season’s Premier League for the winner.

Thousands of Stags and Forest fans will be heading down the M1 to Wembley this weekend.

But for those who can’t make it, worry not because all these pubs in Hucknall and Bulwell will be showing the game live so you to can get some fevered play-off atmosphere.

And if your pub is showing the game and it’s not on this list, let us know and we’ll add you on.

1. The Bowman, Hucknall The Bowman, Nottingham Road, Hucknall Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Nabb Inn, Hucknall Nabb Inn, Nabbs Lane, Hucknall Photo: Other Photo Sales

3. Plough & Harrow, Hucknall Plough & Harrow, High Street, Hucknall Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Damo's Bar, Hucknall Damo's Bar, Annesley Road, Hucknall Photo: Google Photo Sales