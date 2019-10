If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@hucknall-dispatch.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more. https://www.hucknalldispatch.co.uk/news/people/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-of-hucknall-s-past-1-9782907

2010: Alice Driscoll and Aimee Hadman pictured on their stall at Hucknalls Parish Church summer fair, where they were raising money for their guides trip to Mexico. Did you go on this trip? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2009: Spongebob Squarepants meets and greets visitors at Hucknall Leisure Centre. Did you meet him? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: Barry ODowd puts Josh Savage through his paces at the Bulwell Hall Estate community fun day. Did you put the gloves on? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2009: Pupils from Hucknalls Annie Holgate Infant and Nursery School visited Rufford Country Park and took part in The Big Draw. Pictured are some of their creations of flowers and birds. Did you make any? jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more