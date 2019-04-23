This week’s fascinating pictures of Hucknall’s past

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@hucknall-dispatch.co.uk. Check back next week for more great shots.

2007: Ladies from Leenside WI strut their stuff at the Bon Marche store in Hucknall as they take to the catwalk for a clothes show to mark the WIs 40th anniversary. Spot anyone you know?

2007: These children are dressed the part and are enjoying reading from a Harry Potter book at Bulwell Library. Have you read Harry Potter?

2007: These two are having fun at a play session at the John Godber Centre in Hucknall. Pictured left to right are: Kye Buckley and Kia Ferrer.

2007: Pupils from National school are pictured celebrating their great A-Level results. Spot anyone you know?

