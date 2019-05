If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@hucknall-dispatch.co.uk. Check back next week for more great shots.

2007: A fabulous bygone snap featuring Barbara Hill and her Brownies. The Brownies threw a party for Barbara to say farewell as she retired as leader of the 4th Hucknall Brownies. Are you on this picture? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: The winner of the Hucknall Town Crier Competition, Shaun Hipkiss, on the right, shouts out at the markets re-opening. Shaun is pictured with Town Crier, Harry Bodkin. Did you hear them? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: These two ladies are Hazel Abbott and Joan Titterton of Hucknall Flower Group celebrating the groups 30th pearl anniversary. Were you part of this group? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: Sheila Dixon of Taking Steps walking group in Hucknall takes a look at the new online route finder in Hucknall Library. Did you try it out? jpimedia Buy a Photo

