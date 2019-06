If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@hucknall-dispatch.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more https://www.hucknalldispatch.co.uk/lifestyle/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-of-hucknall-s-past-1-9644968

2008: Hucknalls Body Beatz rehearse for their annual show Its Our Time To Shine at The John Godber Centre.

2009: Staff from Hucknalls Headway were joined by family and friends for a sponsored swim to raise funds for the charity which helps people with head injuries.

2009: This fabulous group shot features pupils from the Lets Dance Studio on Spring Street pictured during their dress rehearsal.

2007: This cute duo are Jerry and Precious Harty. The gigglesome pair look like they are having lots of fun at the Latimer Road fun day.

