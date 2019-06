If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@hucknall-dispatch.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more https://www.hucknalldispatch.co.uk/news/people/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-of-hucknall-s-past-1-9740430

2009: Pupils from Springfield Primary School in Bulwell jump for joy after the school gained a good OFSTED report and are pictured demonstrating a skipping craze that swept through the school. Did you try this?

2009: Pupil, April Baskill, from Annie Holgate Junior School in Hucknall, won a national writing competition and received 50 pound for herself and 500 pound for the school.

2009: Hucknalls Sure Start Childrens Centre held a fun with drums day, led by Neil McCarthy, to encourage dads to use the centre.Did you go along to this?

2009: A fabulous bygone snap featuring Charlotte Paine and Nathan Gretton enjoying storytime with book characthers at Hucknall Library as part of the Bookstart scheme. Did you attend this event?

