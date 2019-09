If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@hucknall-dispatch.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more. https://www.hucknalldispatch.co.uk/news/people/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-of-hucknall-s-past-1-9852953

2010: Year five and six pupils from Hucknalls Edgewood School pictured during their performance of Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. Are you on this picture? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: This trio are pictured playing the traditional buzz wire game at St Johns Church during their summer fair. Do you have a favourite traditional game? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: Andy Vass of TheCircusWorkshop.com is pictured teaching Jack Mills to walk on walking cups at St Marys Church in Newstead during their summer fair. Have you tried walking on these? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: Youngsters at Hucknall Library got a shock when they came face to face with an alien space craft during a Space Chase story and craft session provided by library assistant Emma Baker. Spot anyone you know? jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more