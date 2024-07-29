Thousands set for the return of Ashfield Show this summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taking place at Sutton Lawn between Friday, August 9 and Sunday, August 11, the show is one of the East Midlands’ biggest council-run free festivals with an outdoor cinema, dog shows, a funfair, a Wild West Show and much more.
The show is the centrepiece of Ashfield Council’s summer of events held in partnership and will see Europe’s top Coldplay tribute headlinging the music, alongside tributes to Taylor Swift, Little Mix, Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa, plus local talent.
Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said: “ Over the last two years, we have held successful one-day events celebrating Ashfield Day and peoplehave asked us to bring back the iconic Ashfield Show.
"We have listened to them and are pleased to be bringing our communities together for the return of the show.
"As well as some of the best tribute bands around, we will be promoting local dance schools, solo artists, and entertainers.
"It is going to be an amazing event, we are expecting thousands of visitors as we showcase the best that Ashfield has to offer and everyone is invited.”
Throughout the three days, there will be a bustling market village with more than 60 local traders showcasing their products including jewellery, gifts, crafts, clothing, accessories, baked goods, sweets, pet accessories, candles, bath products, and much more.
There will also be an animal petting zoo, a falconry display, a feel-good families marquee with a whole host of family activities, an outdoor cinema and much more
And parking at all council-owned car parks in Sutton will be free for the event.
Coun Chris Huskinson (Ash Ind), executive lead member for leisure, health and wellbeing at the council added: “There's something for everyone at Ashfield Show, so bring your family and make a weekend of it.
"We are really proud that the council is able to provide fantastic free events like this for our communities – we know how valuable these free days out for families are.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.