Thousands turn out across Hucknall and Bulwell to remember war heroes on Remembrance Sunday

There was also a wreath laying at the memorial to the 504 Squadron RAAF in Hucknall Market place on Remembrance Sunday.

The annual parade included Hucknall councillors, the deputy Lord lieutenant representing the Queen, the Hucknall Royal British Legion (RBL), armed forces cades, police cadets, scouts and brownies, as well as with a marching band setting off from the car park in Titchfield Park to the cenotaph.

There, a service took place, led by the Rev Helen Chantry, and members of the Hucknall RBL who took part playing the last post and Reveille and the raising of the flag.

Dignitaries at the cenotaph in Hucknall's Titchfield Park

Meanwhile in Bulwell, there was also a parade through the streets to the war memorial at St Mary’s Church, which was followed by an Act of Remembrance service.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), attended the Hucknall event and said “The attendance was incredible – residents young and old were present in unprecedented numbers showing that Hucknall will always remember those who gave so much.

"Last year, Covid stopped us commemorating in big numbers but this year the community poured out.

"Councillors Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and I were proud to lay the wreath on behalf of Ashfield District Council.”

The parade to the war memorial at St Mary's Church in Bulwell. Photo: Eleanor Lang

Coun Shaw also presented wreaths at the 504 Squadrons Royal Auxiliary Air Force memorial in Hucknall market place.

He said: “This memorial erected by the 504 Squadron Association is a fitting tribute to all those in the county of Nottinghamshire who gave their lives in the Royal Auxiliary Air Force.

"We would also like to say a big thank you to the school and others who made all the poppies and drawings which created a fine display on the wall of the church to remember the fallen.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “After last year’s cancelled commemorations, it was brilliant to see so many people coming out to remember those who gave so much.

"Speaking to my fellow councillors across the district, it’s clear there were record turnouts.