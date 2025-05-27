Top 10 Nottinghamshire neighbourhoods where house prices are falling the fastest

New research has revealed the top 10 Nottinghamshire neighbourhoods where property prices decreased the most.
Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created their House Price Change Report, which helped rank neighbourhoods in Nottinghamshire based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024.
The research has shown that Bassetlaw East is the part of Nottinghamshire where property prices plummeted the most between 2023 and 2024.
The average property price dropped from £240,000 in September 2023 to £185,000 in September 2024.
This represents a decrease of 22.9 per cent.
