Top 10 Nottinghamshire neighbourhoods where house prices are falling the fastest

New research has revealed the top 10 Nottinghamshire neighbourhoods where property prices decreased the most.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created their House Price Change Report, which helped rank neighbourhoods in Nottinghamshire based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024.

The research has shown that Bassetlaw East is the part of Nottinghamshire where property prices plummeted the most between 2023 and 2024.

The average property price dropped from £240,000 in September 2023 to £185,000 in September 2024.

This represents a decrease of 22.9 per cent.

Scroll down to see the top 10 Nottinghamshire neighbourhoods where property prices decreased the most in 2024.

1 . Falling house prices The top 10 Nottinghamshire neighbourhoods where property prices decreased the most Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Retford East The median property price dropped from £240,000 to £185,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. 22.9 per cent decrease Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Lenton Abbey, University and Wollaton Park The median property price dropped from £338,998 to £281,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. 17.1 per cent decrease Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Winthorpe, Coddington and Collingham The median property price dropped from £326,250 to £275,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. 15.7 per cent decrease Photo: Google Photo Sales