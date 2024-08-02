Tour of Britain is coming back to Hucknall after town named on Nottinghamshire stage route

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK’s biggest sporting events, the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain, is coming back to Hucknall.

Hucknall cycling fans haven’t seen the famous race coming through their streets since 2018.

But the town is back on the Tour map for 2024 after details were announced of the Nottinghamshire leg of the East Midlands stage of this year’s men’s race.

The East Midlands will host stage four of Britain’s biggest professional cycle race, and will go from Derby to Newark-on-Trent, through Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire on Friday, September 6.

The Tour of Britain is coming back to Hucknall for the first time since 2018. Photo: Submitted

The Tour of Britain website said: “For the first time in the 20-year history of the modern race, the city of Derby will welcome the race, with the stage getting underway at 11am from outside of the Derby Arena.

"Elvaston, Borrowash, West Hallam and Heanor all feature as the Tour heads through the roads of Derbyshire for the first time since 2015, crossing into Nottinghamshire at Eastwood and continuing through Hucknall, Ravenshead, Blidworth, Southwell and Tuxford, before crossing the River Trent to race south to the finish alongside Sconce and Devon Park in Newark-on-Trent.”

Coun Oliver Hay (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South on Ashfield Council, said: “News that the Tour of Britain will be coming to Hucknall after six years is very welcome.

"This should lead to a significant boost for our local economy.

"Previously, we believe Hucknall was missed out by cycling bosses because of the state of the broken roads and pavements in our town.

"In the light of the Tour coming, we are stepping up our calls for the ruling Tories at the county council to get to grips with our highways, not just on the Tour route, but across Hucknall so we can show our town in the best possible light.”

Coun Ben Bradley (Con), Nottinghamshire Council leader, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Great news that the The Tour Of Britain will return to Nottinghamshire in September.

"Our county is now a regular host of of an East Midlands stage for the Tour, which brings in a huge number of visitors to Nottinghamshire and boosts the economy by millions.”

Also on X, Claire Ward (Lab), the new East Midlands Mayor, said: “We’re really excited that the men’s Tour of Britain will be coming through our region in September.”