Town favourite is back as Hucknall Central Methodist Church summer fair returns
This year’s event will take place on Saturday, August 16 and families from across the town – and surrounding areas – are all invited to come and enjoy the activities. There will be outdoor games in the car park with a basketball hoop, ladder toss and tin can knockdown.
Indoor activities will include board games and building toys, along with crafts tables making friendship bracelets, rock painting, tealight lighthouses, cakes, books and toys.
There will also be a few charity stalls giving information on the Hucknall Food Bank, FoodCycle's weekly free Sunday lunches and Hucknall History Society.
There will also be temporary tattoos and hair chalking stalls and refreshments will be available for a small cost , including cream teas, hot dogs and burgers.
The day runs from 10am to 3pm and pedestrian access will be available from Titchfield Street, while two hours of free parking will be available on Market Place or Piggins Croft car parks.
