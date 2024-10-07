Town MP pledges support for Hucknall Flight Test Museum
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The museum is a proud testament to Hucknall and the wider Sherwood Forest region’s pioneering spirit and commitment to innovation.
During her visit, Ms Welsh expressed pride in the area’s local heritage and pledged to work closely with the museum team to support their work.
She said: “We should all take pride in the remarkable history housed within the Hucknall Flight Test Museum.
"It is a beacon of our community’s creativity and perseverance.
"I look forward to collaborating with the museum team to ensure their continued success.”
The museum showcases a collection of aircraft and artifacts that highlight Sherwood Forest’s significant contributions to aviation history.
Ms Welsh also encouraged Hucknall residents and visitors alike to experience the museum first-hand.
For more information about the museum and visiting details, visit HUFTM.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.