Town MP pledges support for Hucknall Flight Test Museum

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 07:00 GMT
Town MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) visited the Hucknall Flight Test Museum where she explored its exhibits with the dedicated team behind its operation.

The museum is a proud testament to Hucknall and the wider Sherwood Forest region’s pioneering spirit and commitment to innovation.

During her visit, Ms Welsh expressed pride in the area’s local heritage and pledged to work closely with the museum team to support their work.

She said: “We should all take pride in the remarkable history housed within the Hucknall Flight Test Museum.

Michelle Welsh MP with team members at the Hucknall Flight Test Museum. Photo: SubmittedMichelle Welsh MP with team members at the Hucknall Flight Test Museum. Photo: Submitted
"It is a beacon of our community’s creativity and perseverance.

"I look forward to collaborating with the museum team to ensure their continued success.”

The museum showcases a collection of aircraft and artifacts that highlight Sherwood Forest’s significant contributions to aviation history.

Ms Welsh also encouraged Hucknall residents and visitors alike to experience the museum first-hand.

For more information about the museum and visiting details, visit HUFTM.com

