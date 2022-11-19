In line with Maintenance Week, which takes place from November 18 to November 25, the Property Care Association (PCA) has put together tips to put building maintenance in the spotlight.

The national trade body has identified areas where small steps can be taken now to help prevent issues escalating and becoming a bigger problem in winter months.

Steve Hodgson, chief executive of the PCA, explained: “With energy prices rising and concerns over the cost of living, people are careful about how money is being spent this winter.

Condensation on the windows is a big problem during the winter.

“Property maintenance will not only help make a home more comfortable, but can reduce costs too, not only in terms of heating and energy savings, but by preventing damage to the fabric of the building.”

In support of Maintenance Week, a campaign run by The Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB) the top ten tips from the PCA to protect homes this winter include;

Roofs – Ensure any cracked or slipped tiles are dealt with, otherwise water has an easy route into the property. If there is no secondary underfelt, then the problem can be particularly damaging.

Gutters – Gutters and downpipes need to be properly maintained to ensure they give water a quick escape route from a building. Even a small blockage can cause problems. Make sure drains are free from moss, leaves and debris and check the entire system is properly connected with no faulty joints.

Steve Hodgson, chief executive of Property Care Association.

Air quality – In winter, air becomes more laden with water, meaning that issues such as condensation, and even damp and mould, can take hold. Ventilation fans and air management systems are an important method in tackling this, so make sure service and repairs are up-to-date and the correct equipment specified for your property’s needs. The servicing and cleaning of ventilation ducts is vital for systems to work effectively.

Temperature checks – effective ventilation is the most effective method to reduce condensation, coupled with having a low background heat for as long as possible. This can actually be more energy efficient than setting the heating to a higher temperature at certain times, as it helps to balance interior and exterior temperatures which reduces the likelihood of condensation forming when the heating comes on. Short intense bursts of heat in one room aren’t an effective use of energy.

Pointing and rendering – If damaged, loose or eroded, this can provide a way for water to enter a building, particularly in driving rain. Pay particular attention to the weather-prevailing side of a property.

Window and doorway openings – Check-out sealing between the frames and masonry as it can deteriorate, providing an area where rain can enter.

Drains – Gulleys and drains need to be able to let water flow quickly. If it cannot escape, due to leaves and other debris, then localised flooding can occur, particularly during heavy downpours.