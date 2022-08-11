The council have secured funding from the Government to provide summer holiday clubs for pupils from areas like Bulwell who are eligible for free school meals.

The clubs will be delivered by Nottingham Forest Community Trust, community groups, charities and schools.

Children will receive a free lunch, alongside a programme of educational activities focused on healthy eating, fitness and mental health.

Bulwell Forest councillor Coun Cheryl Barnard with Andrew Conroy from Tramlink

However the club providers have identified that some children could miss out without financial support to travel to the clubs.

Tramlink has now stepped in to support the scheme.

Andrew Conroy from Tramlink said: “This is a great scheme which provides a safe, reliable and stimulating environment for some of our city’s most vulnerable children.

"We know that thousands of children will benefit from friendly faces, food and fun at these clubs, but we also know that some of the children who might need it most wouldn’t be able to afford to travel.

“Working with the city council and the providers of the scheme, we have identified these children and will be providing an unlimited free travel pass for the whole of August.

“We are proud to work with organisations in the city who are doing such a great job for the local children and are happy to help the community wherever we can.”

Coun Cheryl Barnard (Lab), who represents Bulwell Forest and is portfolio holder for children, young people and schools, said: “It’s great that the city council is providing free holiday activity clubs for pupils eligible for free school meals.

"However transport is still a cost which could prevent children from attending.

"We would like to thank Tramlink for providing these free travel passes to Nottingham children.”

The clubs are all advertised here.

If a tram pass would help you to attend, please contact the club directly to ask them about the passes.