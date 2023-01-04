Tributes paid to Hucknall legend of non-league football
A Hucknall man described as a legendary champion of non-league football has died.
Malcolm Storer was well known in non-league football circles up and down the land for his Twitter blog @ontheroadblog, in which he detailed his travels around the country watching grassroots games.
Every game he and the @ontheroadblog team attended saw another £1 added to the pot for the blog’s chosen charity for the season, with the final total being handed over at the end of the non-league campaign.
This season’s chosen charity is The Robin Centre at Nottingham Hospitals Charity.
Malcolm regularly attended about 300 games a season and would always encourage players and referees with respect.
He was involved with the Young Elizabethan League for youth football in the 1990s, serving as chairman from 1995-97.
Several non-league clubs have tweeted their tributes to Malcolm.
Hucknall Town said: “Everyone at the club is saddened to hear of the passing of Malcolm Storer. A regular at our matches and an all-round lovely person. RIP and our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”
The Nottinghamshire FA posted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Malcolm Storer. A true grassroots supporter and lover of local football.”
Wollaton FC said: “Wollaton fc is saddened to hear of the passing of Malcolm Storer. Done a huge amount for local football. RIP Malc.”
Arnold Town said: “All at Arnold Town FC are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Malcolm Storer. What a true football fan and legend he was and always enjoyed his visits to Eagle Valley.”
Gedling Miners Welfare FC posted: “Everyone at Gedling MW is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Malcolm Storer. A regular at our Tuesday night matches and always the first to help advertise our games.”
Basford United said: “Everyone at Basford United Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Malcolm Storer. Malcolm was a season ticket holder at Greenwich Avenue, a passionate groundhopper and, most importantly, our friend. Rest well, Malc. Thank you for everything you have done.”
And Eastwood CFC posted: “Malcolm was a true gent and heavily supported the club with regular visits to the ground whether it be to watch our first team, FC Sez, Forest Women and many more.”