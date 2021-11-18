Tributes paid to loving mother killed in Hucknall road crash

Kathleen Hinsley, 77, has been described by her family as being a constant support and encouragement to many but a woman who was small in stature but had the strength of someone twice her size.

Mrs Hinsley, who was a mother-of-two and had been married to her husband for 49 years, tragically died on November 11, after being involved in a collision on November 3at around 9.50am.

Police were called to reports of an incident on Annesley Road in Hucknall, where two people had been seriously injured.

Officers and medics attended the scene but sadly she died eight days later in hospital.

Kathleen’s husband Brian, 80, was also injured in the collision but is now recovering at home.

Kathleen’s family has now released a touching tribute to their wife and mother in her memory following the incident.

They said: “Kathleen was a familiar face to many in Hucknall.

"Prior to her retirement 17 years ago she worked at Haywoods on Watnall Road and was one of the founders of the St Mary Magdalene Pram Club.

“She was a talented seamstress, cook and baker with her chocolate cake always in high demand.

“Her death has left a massive hole in the lives of those who loved her and cared for her.

“She will be remembered as a person who was small in stature but had the strength and determination of someone twice her size.

“She was fiercely protective of her family and a constant support and encouragement to many.

“We will be forever grateful for the care she received from paramedics, the fire service and police officers who were first on the scene and to the staff who looked after her and cared for her during her final days.”

Case investigator Sarah Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Kathleen's family at this incredibly difficult time.

“But we are ensuring that Kathleen’s family are being supported by specially trained officers following this tragic incident.”