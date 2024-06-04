Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three teenagers have been charged following a confrontation between youths in a shop in Bestwood.

A 15-year-old boy suffered a small wound to his leg and a cut to his finger following an incident inside the shop in Southglade Road, Bestwood, at around 6.40pm on Wednesday, May 29.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has since been discharged.

Officers attended the incident and after inquiries were carried out the 15-year-boy was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article in a public place after a machete was seized.

The three teenagers have appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court

The 15-year-old boy, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, was subsequently charged with possession of a knife/sharply pointed article in a public place.

He was granted conditional bail and is next due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 12.

On Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, police also arrested two 17-year-old boys in connection with the incident.

The boys, who can’t be identified, were subsequently charged with possession of a knife/sharply pointed article in a public place and affray.

One of these boys appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. He was remanded in youth detention accommodation and is next due to appear before magistrates tomorrow (Wednesday, June 5).

The other boy appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 3. He was remanded in youth detention accommodation and is next due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 19.

Inquiries remain ongoing to trace other suspects believed to have been involved in the incident.

Detective Sergeant James Hirst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased we have now charged three suspects as a result of our inquiries but would like to stress that this is still an ongoing investigation, and we are still working hard to trace other suspects, so I appeal again to any witnesses who have yet to come forward.

“We want to hear from people who were in the area around the time of this incident who may have any information that could assist our inquiries, including anyone who may have recorded CCTV or dashcam footage.”