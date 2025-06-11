Two blades seized as knife crime clampdown continues in Bulwell

A clampdown on knife crime in Bulwell has continued with an arrest and a charge.

Two suspected knife-carriers were detained by officers in separate incidents two hours apart on Sunday, June 8.

Police were firstly called about the reported sighting of a weapon that day in Bulwell’s Market Place, just before 12.35pm.

A flick knife was duly recovered from close by, while a suspect was also identified and arrested.

A Rambo-style knife was seized on Southglade Park in Bulwell

Two hours on from that report – around 2.35pm – and police made a separate arrest after seizing a Rambo-style knife.

While passing through Southglade Park, in Southglade Road, patrolling officers saw what appeared to be a weapon in a suspect’s pocket.

When they approached the individual, the suspect sped off on an off-road bike, but didn’t get far before being apprehended by pursuing officers.

A 15-year-old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in public. He was released on bail with strict conditions.

The suspect in the Market Place incident earlier in the day, Dwayne Matthew, 40, was later charged with possessing a knife in public.

Matthew, of Nottingham Road, New Basford, is due to appear before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 26.

The two arrests on Sunday came as part of concentrated efforts by officers in Bulwell to stop violent and weapon-enabled crime in the area.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after 43-year-old Linton Needham was fatally stabbed in Cinderhill Walk, Bulwell, on April 20.

A 33-year-old woman was also stabbed during the same incident. Suspect Gedimanas Cepla, 43, was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Cepla, of Quarry Avenue, Bulwell, remains in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on September 26.

In the weeks that followed the fatal stabbing, targeted patrols have been stepped up and more policing activities conducted across Nottingham’s City North.

These included extra knife crime education sessions being carried out in schools last month, during the latest knife crime week of action.

City North Inspector Paul Ferguson said: “Keeping our public safe remains and will always be our very top priority as a neighbourhood policing team.

“That includes doing everything in our power to take knives and other bladed weapons away from our streets.

“It is a criminal offence to be in possession of these weapons in public, so our officers will always look to take action against any suspected knife-carrier.

“Sunday’s activity in Bulwell was an example of this, with our policing teams spotting and seizing two knives during separate incidents two hours apart.

“A Rambo-style knife was taken out of harm’s way and a suspect arrested, after being seen by our officers while they were out and about in the community.

“These types of patrols are among the best tools in our armoury, when it comes to identifying or deterring criminality, so we’ll certainly be continuing these going forward.”