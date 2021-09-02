Two James Bond events lined up by Hucknall's Arc Cinema to mark release of much-delayed 007 movie

Universal Studios has announced that the much-delayed No Time To Die will finally be released on September 30 and this is not going to change.

And to celebrate, the Arc Cinema is organising special events.

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “The week before the film’s UK release, we’ll be hosting a 007-themed pub quiz at The Station Hotel.

Daniel Craig stars as James Bond in No Time To Die. Photo: Nicola Dove

"You can book a table now, entry is £1 per person and teams must be no more than six people.

"Difficulty rating is easy-to-medium so we urge anyone with even a passing interest in the movies to come down and try their luck.

"We did loads of YouTube quizzes during lockdown but it’ll be amazing to meet some of the amazingly supportive people who did the quizzes face-to-face and have a laugh.”

Prizes will include a £50 Arc Cinema voucher and tickets to see No Time To Die, as well as cash and beer.

Mark continued: “We will also be showing the movie at midnight on Wednesday September 29 following a special fan event.