Union demands action to tackle increased strain on fire service

The number of fire callouts in Nottinghamshire rose to a seven-year high last year, amid a decrease in firefighter numbers over the last five years.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said it was deeply concerned by the significant rise in fires across England following “massive cuts” to fire and rescue services.

There were 590 full-time equivalent firefighters employed by Nottinghamshire as of March 2019.

This was a drop of ten per cent compared to 2015, when there were 653.

At the same time, the number of incidents attended by the service increased by 1,719 compared to 2015, bringing the total number of incidents to 11,278.

The figures reflect the trend across England, where the number of incidents has risen to a five-year high.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “We are deeply concerned that, after massive cuts to fire safety officers and years of fire safety deregulation, there has been a significant increase in fires in England.

“We have warned of the impact of climate change on fire for the last decade, but the Government has failed to listen.

“Long, dry summers are making fires more likely, while firefighters are responding to a huge number of floods and other non-fire incidents across the country.

“Westminster has been utterly complacent about fire safety for years and it is clearly taking its toll.

“We urgently need to invest in fire and rescue services and to radically boost firefighter recruitment – people’s lives, homes, businesses, and communities are at stake.”