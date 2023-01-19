East Midlands Ambulance Service workers who are members of the GMB Union are set to strike again in February and Unite has warned action by its EMAS members could continue into March unless the dispute is settled soon.

The union is set to put proposals for further strike dates to members shortly for confirmation.

Advertisement

Confirmation would see more NHS workers join the pay dispute across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Unite members in EMAS are set to strike on February 6 and 20 and March 6 and 20.

Life and limb cover will be negotiated locally with NHS trusts to ensure an emergency response service that genuinely reflects patients’ needs.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “The Government has gone from clapping NHS workers during the pandemic, to ignoring them, insulting them, and now threatening them with the sack if they fight for decent pay.

Advertisement

“A responsible Government would get around the table for real talks with the unions and get the current crisis sorted with a wage deal that matches workers’ expectations.

"Their continued failure to do so will only result in more and more strikes.”

Advertisement

Tina Richardson, EMAS deputy director of human resources and organisational development, said: “We will continue to work with our trade union colleagues closely to support our staff and keep patients safe during these future confirmed periods of industrial action.

Advertisement