Unique masterplan for Nottingham's Island Quarter development revealed at exclusive event

The new proposed masterplan for The Island Quarter.

The design teams behind The Island Quarter in the city centre have revealed how previous plans have been fundamentally altered to create places where people want to live, work and spend time, incorporating elements that people really want in a world recovering from the global pandemic.

To meet the demands of the Nottingham’s local communities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, international architecture firm Leonard Design Architects (LDA) and placemaking specialists Studio Egret West have explained their updated plans for the 36-acre site – which include enhanced green spaces and multi-functional public areas for outdoor events.

David Leonard of LDA said: “The plans for The Island Quarter have been adapted to create inclusive, healthy, sustainable and viable communities, which also meet the changing attitudes towards flexible working and health and wellbeing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These latest changes include an expansion of the linear park, which will now extend around the site to create active, liveable and safe spaces linking the new community at The Island Quarter with the area’s existing vibrant communities.”

As well as significantly increasing the amount of green space on the 36-acre site, the placemaking plan creates an extended network of community areas and access routes for pedestrians and cyclists, further linking Sneinton and the east of the site with the city centre to the north and west.

The Conygar Investment Company plc, the developer behind the scheme, has consulted locally since it purchased the site to find out people’s views. Over the coming weeks and months, it will continue to reach out to communities and local businesses to help form its vision for the site.

Speaking at an event last week, where a new masterplan was unveiled for the first time, David Leonard and David West, of Studio Egret West, showed exciting new placemaking ideas – and talked of their passion to create stunning green spaces.

The new masterplan contains 10,000sqm more urban river and green space than the original, as well as more than 20 restaurants, bars and cafés – including Canal Turn, which sits at the heart of phase 1A – and will boast 1,600 new homes and allow for more than 6,000 office jobs.

With phase 1A well underway, other upcoming phases will include different typologies of housing from family homes to apartments, and homes for sale and for rent. There will be a huge leisure mix as well as a range of office space – thus allowing people who live on site to work there too, enjoying the ’15-minute city’ concept.

The practices join the team of architects working on the wider plans for The Island Quarter, including Canal Turn and Phase 1B designer Jestico+Whiles, delivery architect CPMG and DAY, which is working on the proposed student accommodation element of the scheme.