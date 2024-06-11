Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A girl who was reported missing from Bulwell has been found.

Electra was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 7.15pm on Monday, June 10 and police were concerned for her safety.

But, following a fresh appeal online and on social media, police have now reported that Electra has been located.

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police said: "Electra, who was reported missing from Bulwell has been found."