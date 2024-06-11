UPDATE: Missing Bulwell girl has been found
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A girl who was reported missing from Bulwell has been found.
Electra was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 7.15pm on Monday, June 10 and police were concerned for her safety.
But, following a fresh appeal online and on social media, police have now reported that Electra has been located.
Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police said: “Eectra , who was reported missing from Bulwell been found.
"Thank you to everyone who shared this appeal and helped us to find her.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.