UPDATE: Missing Bulwell girl has been found

By John Smith
Published 11th Jun 2024, 11:50 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 17:09 BST
A girl who was reported missing from Bulwell has been found.

Electra was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 7.15pm on Monday, June 10 and police were concerned for her safety.

But, following a fresh appeal online and on social media, police have now reported that Electra has been located.

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police said: “Eectra , who was reported missing from Bulwell been found.

"Thank you to everyone who shared this appeal and helped us to find her.”

