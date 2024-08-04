UPDATE: Missing Hucknall man has been found

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 4th Aug 2024, 15:04 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 17:32 BST

Police say a man reported missing from Hucknall has been found.

Police were concerned after Shay was reported missing on Friday, August 2 around 11am.

But, following a media appeal, police have now announced he has been found and thanked the public for their help.

