UPDATE: Missing Hucknall man has been found
Police say a man reported missing from Hucknall has been found.
Police were concerned after Shay was reported missing on Friday, August 2 around 11am.
But, following a media appeal, police have now announced he has been found and thanked the public for their help.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.