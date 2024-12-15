UPDATE: Missing Hucknall man has been found

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 12:50 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 10:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police say a man reported missing from Hucknall has now been found.

Alan was reported missing at11:45am on Saturday, December 14 in the Hucknall area and police were concerned for his safety.

But, following a social media appeal, Alan has now been located.

On their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police thanked everyone who had shared their appeal to help find Alan.

Related topics:PoliceFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice