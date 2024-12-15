UPDATE: Missing Hucknall man has been found
Police say a man reported missing from Hucknall has now been found.
Alan was reported missing at11:45am on Saturday, December 14 in the Hucknall area and police were concerned for his safety.
But, following a social media appeal, Alan has now been located.
