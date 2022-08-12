UPDATE: Missing Hucknall man Owen Goodman has been found

A Hucknall man who was reported missing has been found.

By John Smith
Friday, 12th August 2022, 3:17 pm

Police appealed for help after Owen Goodman was reported missing at around 8pm on Thursday, August 11 and officers were concerned for his safety.

But Nottinghamshire Police have now since posted on their Facebook page that he has been found.

Police said: “Owen Goodman has now been located, thanks to all who have commented and shared our appeal

