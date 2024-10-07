Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Bulwell have arrested two teenagers in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened near the KFC restaurant in Hucknall Lane around 2.55pm yesterday (Sunday October 6).

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed and taken to Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment. He was later discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following inquiries, officers arrested an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy last night on suspicion of affray. They remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Chris Berryman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While we have made two arrests in connection with this offence so far, our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“It’s important anyone who saw what happened, has any relevant information, or has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist our investigation comes forward as soon as possible.

“The consequences of carrying a knife can be devastating, with both the carrier and others around them all put in danger by this simple act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s exactly for this reason why Nottinghamshire Police takes each and every report we receive relating to knife crime so seriously.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 358 of 6 October 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.