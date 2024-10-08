Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a woman missing from Hucknall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann-Marie was last seen in Ogle Street around 6pm on Monday, October 7 and police are concerned for ther safety.

Ann-Marie is described as 5ft 6in tall, medium build with mousy brown hair which is often tied back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a green jumper with black stripes.

Police are appealing for people's helpt to find missing Ann-Marie. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Ann-Marie left not wearing any shoes and therefore may still only be wearing socks.

Police have also released a CCTV image of Ann-Marie obtained from John Godber Centre walking along Ogle Street at 6.34pm on October 7.

They believe she may still be in the local area.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting 641 of Monday 7th of October 2024.

If you have any queries, please email [email protected]