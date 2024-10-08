UPDATE: Police issue new CCTV image in appeal to find missing Hucknall woman
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ann-Marie was last seen in Ogle Street around 6pm on Monday, October 7 and police are concerned for ther safety.
Ann-Marie is described as 5ft 6in tall, medium build with mousy brown hair which is often tied back.
She was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a green jumper with black stripes.
Ann-Marie left not wearing any shoes and therefore may still only be wearing socks.
Police have also released a CCTV image of Ann-Marie obtained from John Godber Centre walking along Ogle Street at 6.34pm on October 7.
They believe she may still be in the local area.
Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting 641 of Monday 7th of October 2024.
If you have any queries, please email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.