UPDATE: Whyburn Farm petition deadline extended after website crash

The website crashed this morning, causing anguish for campaigners who were pushing hard to get a final burst of signatures before tonight’s (Friday) original deadline.

But the council has now said the deadline will be extended by a day for each hour the website was down, meaning the new deadline is November 16 – the same day as the consultation period for the plan also ends.

Coun David Shaw (Ash Ind) said: “I hope, as well as signing the petition, residents take part in the official consultation as that’s as important.

Campaigners want to save Hucknall's green belt from development. Photo: Google

"It’s crucial that everyone in Hucknall has their say – don’t leave it to others.

"I welcome the apology from the council for the technical problems this morning.

"I hope that by extending the period that people can sign the petition, it reassures Hucknall residents that this council is committed to listening and acting on their concerns.”

The petition was started by the passionate campaigners behind the Facebook group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development, who are fighting to stop 3,000 new homes being built on the green belt as part of the council’s controversial draft local plan.

People can still sign the petition HERE.