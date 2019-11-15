Updated list of Nottinghamshire road closures

Here is the latest list of road closures in Nottinghamshire due to flooding.
The information has been provided by Nottinghamshire County Council and updated this afternoon (Friday, November 15).
Residents are advised to check before travelling and take extra care- never drive through floodwater.
Ford Lane, Caunton
Caythorpe Road, Caythorpe
Church Gate at the junction of Hall Lane, Colston Bassett
Coronation Road Cossall
Chapel Lane, Farndon
Tinker Lane, Girton
Main Road, Hockerton
Hoveringham Road, Hoveringham
Queens Walk, Nether Langwith, Mansfield
Appleton Gate, Newark
A617 Kelham, Newark
Engine Lane towards Willey Lane Moorgreen (B600/A608), Newthorpe
Blind Lane, Oxton
26 Blackstope Lane, Retford
Grove Road, Retford
Grove Lane, Retford
Shireoaks Road, Shireoaks
Pasture Road, Stapleford
Cross Street / Gainsbrough Road jnc North Street and Leverton Road Side, Sturton Le Steeple
220/224 Northend Cottage, Tollerton Lane, Tollerton
Longster Lane, Sookholme Lane, Warsop
Old London Road, West Drayton
Bracebridge, Cheapside, Worksop