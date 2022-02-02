Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare after he was reported missing from the Hucknall town centre area having last been seen at 7pm on Tuesday, February 1.James is described as having a ginger/brown beard and shaven hair, closer cropped than in the photo seen here.

He is 5ft 6in tall and when last seen was wearing a black hooded top, dark blue denim jeans, and blue trainers.

If you have seen James or know where he might be please call the Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 778 of 01/02/2022.Alternatively if you see James please keep him in view and call 999 immediately.