Vaccination plea to remaining thousands in race to the finish line

The NHS is calling on Nottinghamshire people to ‘grab a jab’ soon or book an appointment as cases of the Delta variant increase across the region.

Evidence shows that very few people in hospital with Covid-19 have had both doses of the vaccine, so if people who have been vaccinated do get Covid, then the symptoms are much reduced.

Over the last six months, the NHS in the Midlands has vaccinated more than 6.9 million people aged over 18 with one or more doses.

A vaccination plea has been made to those who have not yet had any or all of their jabs for Covid.

Huge efforts are being made to ensure that the remaining thousands are vaccinated as soon as possible by mid-July, so that people can enjoy ‘summer freedom’ at last.

This includes pop-up vaccination sites at places with many employees, and Covid Community Champions visiting pubs and restaurants in town centres to encourage vaccination take-up. People can also book an appointment at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination

Alison Tonge, the NHS England and NHS Improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said:

“With more than 6.9 million jabs already delivered by the NHS in the Midlands, we’re now in a race to the finish line. As cases of the Delta variant increase, it is important that everyone gets the protection that two doses of the vaccine will give them.

“We know that the Covid-19 vaccine is lifesaving and gives us crucial protection against the virus, so I would urge anyone who has yet to receive their jab to get it done as soon as possible. The more of us who are vaccinated the safer and freer we all will be.”

All adults can book at one of the 1,700 vaccination centre, pharmacy or general practice sites across the country that are available through the national booking service.

Vaccination centres are also available in convenient locations such as mosques, museums and football stadiums.

Text invitations appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’ and include a web link to the NHS website to reserve an appointment.

People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.

People aged 39 and under who are eligible and pregnant women will be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in line with updated JCVI guidance.

For the latest walk-in sites in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire visit https://nottsccg.nhs.uk/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations/where-to-go-for-your-covid-19-vaccination-appointment/

Message from the Editor:

Thank you very much for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper as move out of the crisis.