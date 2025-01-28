VALENTINE'S DAY: Top 10 things to do in Nottinghamshire to celebrate the most romantic day of the year

Visit Nottinghamshire has rounded up some of the best things to do this Valentine’s Day, so, whether you’re looking for a classic romantic meal for two, a relaxing spa day or something a little more unique, we have it all here in Nottinghamshire.
Or if you’re single this Valentine’s Day why not celebrate with friends at one of these hot spots.
1. Valentine's Day plans
How will you be spending the most romantic day of the year? Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
2. Peggy's Skylight
Celebrate Valentine's Day in Nottingham at Peggy's Skylight on February 14th with the soulful sounds of 'Me & Mr Jones,' a musical project by Peggy's founders, Rachel and Paul. Their bluesy and breathtaking performance draws inspiration from jazz and iconic artists like Nina Simone and Ella Fitzgerald. Enjoy an intimate evening of original compositions and classic renditions in the cosy ambience of Nottingham's premier jazz bar. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
3. Heart embroidery class at the National Justice Museum
Create a heartfelt masterpiece at this Valentine-themed 'Make It Your Own' workshop on February 14 10am to 12pm. Drop by the free session hosted by Mary Broddle at the National Justice Museum and get in touch with your creative side with this personalised heart embroidery class. Whether you're single or have that special someone in your life, share the love and get involved. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
4. Anti-Dating App mingling event at the Malt Cross
If you're looking for love this Valentine's Day, don't worry - we have you covered. If you're in your 20s or 30s, why not break the mould at this Anti-Dating App mingling event at the Malt Cross: no swiping, no profiles- just real conversations and authentic connections. Spaces are limited and at just £10 a ticket you are sure to not want to miss out on this one. Your ticket also includes a free glass of prosecco or orange juice on arrival. So join them for a refreshing night of mingling, fun, and zero-pressure vibes at this anything-but-typical dating event. The event starts at 7pm, £10 entry including a free drink. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
