VALENTINE'S DAY: Top 10 things to do in Nottinghamshire to celebrate the most romantic day of the year

4 . Anti-Dating App mingling event at the Malt Cross

If you're looking for love this Valentine's Day, don't worry - we have you covered. If you're in your 20s or 30s, why not break the mould at this Anti-Dating App mingling event at the Malt Cross: no swiping, no profiles- just real conversations and authentic connections. Spaces are limited and at just £10 a ticket you are sure to not want to miss out on this one. Your ticket also includes a free glass of prosecco or orange juice on arrival. So join them for a refreshing night of mingling, fun, and zero-pressure vibes at this anything-but-typical dating event. The event starts at 7pm, £10 entry including a free drink. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire