Vital funds for Nottinghamshire search and rescue vehicle – can you help?

Nottinghamshire Search and Rescue Team (NSART) is seeking support to fund a new vehicle for their life-saving rescue missions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nottinghamshire Search and Rescue Team (NSART), based in Mansfield, is comprised of over 40 highly trained professional volunteers who are available 24/7 to assist Nottinghamshire Police in the search for high-risk, vulnerable missing individuals.

When the Search and Rescue team is deployed for a search, the operation hinges on the incident control unit, which functions as a mobile command centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This unit not only transports essential equipment but also facilitates communication, coordinates search teams, and ensures the safety of everyone involved.

Nottinghamshire Search and Rescue Team (NSART).

Currently, their vehicle is a 2008 Mercedes Sprinter that was donated 13 years ago.

However, due to mechanical issues and outdated equipment, it is no longer suitable for the charity’s needs.

As Nottinghamshire Search and Rescue Team rely entirely on donations, they urgently need to raise at least £30,000 to purchase and equip a new vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luckily, the team has made significant progress by securing £19,999 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

However, they still require community support to bridge the remaining funding gap. The charity is £10,000 away from their £30,000 target.

Established in 2012 and operational since 2014, the charity also assists neighbouring Lowland Rescue teams and has connections to Mountain Rescue organisations.

The charity is a member of Nottinghamshire Local Resilience Forum and can assist emergency services when required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central to these operations is the incident control van, and investments will greatly improve operational capabilities, ensuring the team can continue their life-saving work.

Readers can make a donation to help Nottinghamshire Search and Rescue Team with their fundraising efforts at www.justgiving.com/campaign/nsart-van.

A spokesperson for the charity shared: “Every contribution – big or small – will go directly toward funding the new van and the equipment needed to save lives.

“Your support will help us continue to serve the people of Nottinghamshire with speed, safety, and professionalism.

“Please donate today and share our campaign. Together, we can make a real difference.”

See more at nsart.org.uk and www.facebook.com/nottssearch.