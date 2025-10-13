Volunteers invited to join community initiative to help target rural crime in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire residents who are keen to make a difference in their communities are invited to join a new crime-fighting initiative.

Rural Watch, which launched in September, sees police and residents work together to tackle local concerns.

The aim is to enhance rural safety, monitor hotspot areas and encourage the reporting of rural crime to the force.

Those interested in getting involved are invited to attend a training session to see how the scheme works and ask any questions.

The next dates are Tuesday, October 14, at Sutton cum Lound Village Hall, 38 Town Street, Retford, at 6.30pm, and Tuesday, October 28, at Ranby Village Hall, Retford at 1.30pm.

The work includes volunteers conducting high-visibility patrols in groups, sharing intelligence, and working with police to help detect and deter rural crimes.

Juliet Webber, Nottinghamshire Police’s Rural and Wildlife Crime Partnerships Manager, said: “There’s no set definition for rural crime and the issues that our rural communities face are often complex.

“We therefore want to make sure we are as equipped as possible to understand what affects these residents the most, and we hope that Rural Watch will help us bridge that gap.

“Members of the public know their communities better than anyone and will usually notice any behaviour or activity out of the ordinary.

“The aim is also for the volunteers’ visible presence to help deter potential criminal behaviour and help foster a sense of community spirit.

“I encourage anyone who is interested in the scheme to come along to a session to learn more and see what it is all about.”

The scheme is open to volunteers aged 18 to 79, who must agree to a Police National Computer (PNC) check, maintain a current Notts Alerts account, complete training, and acknowledge the scheme’s terms of reference.

Rural Watch has been created in partnership with the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, Nottinghamshire Police, Bassetlaw District Council and Newark and Sherwood District Council.

Residents interested in learning more about Rural Watch are also invited to email [email protected]

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden said: “Our rural communities deserve to feel safe, supported and heard – and initiatives like Rural Watch are vital in helping us achieve that.

“Volunteers play a crucial role in supporting our police by acting as extra eyes and ears on the ground, helping to deter crime, share local intelligence, and build trust within their communities.

“By working together in this way, we can ensure that the unique challenges of rural areas are properly addressed and that residents feel safer and more connected.”