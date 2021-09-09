WATCH: Emma Raducanu is loving her stunning run at the US Open
British tennis star Emma Raducanu admitted she thought would be flying home from the US Open after qualifying and even had the flights booked.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 8:16 am
Instead, she is looking forward to her first ever grand slam semi-final later on tonight (Thursday) against Maria Sakkari of Greece, after beating Switzerland’s Olympic champion Belinda Bencic yesterday’s (Wednesday) quarter-final.
She said: “I didn’t expect to be here at all. I mean, I think my flights were booked at the end of qualifying, so it's a nice problem to have.”