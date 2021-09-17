Members of the Let’s Dance School are pictured trying out the new AdiZone play area at the official opening.

We've raided the Dispatch archives from 2010, recognise anyone in these Hucknall and Bulwell photos from 2010?

Take a trip down memory lane with this fabulous slideshow of bygone snaps from the Hucknall and Bulwell area, taken by the Dispatch in 2010.

Friday, 17th September 2021, 5:00 pm

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers captured the moment. Do you remember these events or recognise someone in these pics? Perhaps you’re on one yourself!

1. Fun at the library

Youngsters are pictured with Mr Beetle during an event held at Bulwell Library.

Photo: Roger Grayson

2. Celebrating their promotion

A fabulous team shot of members of Hucknall’s Water Polo Club are pictured celebrating their promotion to Division Two.

Photo: Jane Hilton

3. A trio of fun

This happy trio are pictured having a great time at a sunny Headstock Festival.

Photo: Angela Ward

4. A new start

A great shot of four pupils looking very smart and raring to go at the new Bulwell Academy.

Photo: Angela Ward

