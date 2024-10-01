What to watch: Introducing seven series and films set in the Nottinghamshire area

1 . Sherwood

Series one and two of Sherwood are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The series, written by the talented James Graham from Ashfield, was released this year and is set in Nottingham. It's a captivating watch, with compelling human stories at its core. The BBC sums up the second series... 'Old grudges, new rivalries. A tangled web of murder and revenge spirals in a fractured Nottinghamshire mining community.' Lesley Manville and David Morrissey. It is worth watching if you haven't seen it yet. Photo: BBC