The group held a Raise A Glass fundraiser over Christmas and new year to help celebrate how hard everyone has worked on the campaign so far to save the town’s green belt from having 3,000 new homes built on it as part of Ashfield District Council’s controversial draft local plan.

Sally Nightingale, one of the group’s members, said: “We wanted to celebrate the success of the campaign so far, raise a glass to the green belt and we decided to give half the money to the campaign and half to the food bank because at Christmas time, it’s important to reflect on those in need.

"We collected the money over Christmas and new year and we were delighted to hand it over to the food bank this month.

Campaigners from the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development group have donated funds and items to the town's food bank

"We handed over £65 to the food bank, which was half the amount we raised and we had donations online and in cash too.

"It really struck us through this that there are people who want to support the local community and there are definitely those in need in Hucknall.

“And it does also link in to what we’re trying to which is provide green open space for people for free for them to enjoy the area and for mental health, that’s invaluable.”

Sally also reflected on how the Whyburn Farm campaign has gone so far and how their cause has been so strongly supported by many of the town’s residents.

She continued: "I think what the campaign has done is brought the community together, I’ve met people who I’ve never met before and I’ve lived here all my life, so it’s been great to see that in the town."

The food bank, which is based at Under One Roof on Vine Terrace in Hucknall, has also posted on it’s Facebook page items it is most in need of for people wanting to donate.

Currently, it is most in need of Frey Bentos meat pies, tinned spaghetti, fruit, meat, tomatoes, custard, washing up liquid, men’s deodorant, biscuits and crisps.