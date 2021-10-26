WIN! Fantastic prize up for grabs at Ragdale Hall Spa
We have teamed up with Ragdale Hall Spa to give you the chance to win a Refresh and Revive Day for two at the award-winning spa in Leicestershire.
Awarded ‘Best Retreat Spa’ in the Good Spa Awards 2021, Ragdale Hall Spa is dedicated to your wellness, believing everyone needs breathing space by taking time to press pause, realign and recharge.
Ragdale Hall Spa is offering the chance for some well-deserved ‘me time’ for one lucky winner and their guest.
The prize includes use of all facilities: reconnect in the dazzling Rooftop Infinity Pool, heated to 35 degrees; spend time in the Thermal Spa, including the Underground Candle Pool and Outdoor Waterfall Pool; or reset your body and mind in the NEW Heart and Soul Fitness studios, then round off your day with a cocktail in the Twilight Bar.
Choose from a Blissful Face and Back Therapy, or a Pure Radiance Facial (both 50 minutes), or a Conditioning Hand Treatment and Conditioning Foot Treatment (both 25 minutes).
Your dining experience will be equally luxurious with a three-course healthy lunch also included.
Give the gift of ‘you-time’ this festive season. Vouchers are available for all packages, whether a stocking-filler or a stand-out gift. All vouchers are valid for a whole year and come beautifully packaged. Gift vouchers can be ordered at www.ragdalehall.co.uk or on 01664 433030. E-Vouchers are also available.
To be in with a chance of winning the prize of the visit for two, answer the following question: In which county is the award-winning Ragdale Hall Spa situated?
Email your answer, name, address and telephone number to [email protected] The closing date is midday on November 9.
Normal competition rules apply, found on our website. The editor’s decision is final. The prize is supplied by the promoter. To be eligible, you MUST indicate you are happy for us to share your details.
The prize is available for over 16s only. Travel is not included. The prize is valid for six months from the date the winner is notified, subject to availability. Arrival from 8.30am, departure 6pm. Prize is valid Monday to Thursday. Services and facilities may change at any time, in line with the latest government guidance relating to Covid-19.