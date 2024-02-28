Win! The chance to be taken to Hucknall's Arc Cinema in the Ghostbusters car!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new film, Ghostbusters Frozen Empire is out at the Arc on Friday, March 22 and on that day, one lucky youngster aged between five and 16 years-old can be picked up from outside their school by the original Ghostbusters car Ecto-1 and be taken to the cinema to watch the new film.

And it’s so easy to enter.

All you need to do is go along to the High Street venue and fill in an official entry form to get yourself into the draw for the chance to take a ride in once cinema’s most iconic cars.

The East Midlands Ghostbusters were at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week to launch the competition. Photo: Submitted

Closing date for entries is Tuesday, March 13, so don’t delay – get your entry in today.

For terms and conditions, visit the Arc Cinema website at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/

Kelly Golding, cinema manager, said: “Growing up in the early 90s, I would've jumped at the chance to win a ride in the Ecto-1 and a VIP cinema experience.

"It's truly amazing to offer local children the opportunity of a lifetime.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Hucknall Dispatch to make this dream come true for one lucky winner.”

Film times for the week (Friday, March 1 to Thursday, March 7 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Bob Marley: One Love (12A): Fri 16:00, 18:20; Sat & Sun 18:10; Mon-Wed 15:45, 18:10, 20:30; Thu 18:00, 20:20.

Combat Wombat Double Trouble (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Dune: Part Two (12A): 15:10,16:10, 18:40, 19:30, 19:40; Sat & Sun 11:40, 12:40, 15:10, 16:10, 18:40, 19:40, 20:00; Mon-Thu 16:10, 18:35, 19:45

Lisa Frankenstein (15): Fri 20:40; Sat & Sun 20:30; Mon-Wed 16:15, 20:00; Thu 16:15, 20:10.

Madame Web (12A): Sat & Sun 15:30.

Migration (PG): Sat & Sun 13:20.

Peppa’s Cinema Party (U): Sat 11:00.

The Jungle Bunch: World Tour (U): Sun 12:45 (sensory screening).

Wicked Little Letters (15): Fri 15:00, 17:15; Sat & Sun 15:35, 17:45; Mon 15:30, 17:45 (subtitled); Tue & Wed 15:30, 17:45; Thu 15:30, 17:50.

Wonka (PG): Sat & Sun 13:00

Kids Club: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.