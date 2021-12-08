Thirty trees were on display at the church at the start of the month, after which the entry from Broomhill Primary School was named the winner in the children’s category, while the one from Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development won in the adult category.

Sylvie Newton, one of the event’s organisers, said: “People put a lot of effort into their trees and their themes and visitors said they really enjoyed seeing them.

"We limited entries to 30 trees because of continuing uncertainty over Covid.

Broomhill Primary School's tree won the children's section

"Some people thought that was a shame and it made the area look a bit sparce.

"But others thought it was really nice to see the trees spaced out as you could see them all more clearly and were able to go around and see every one there and the different ways they were decorated.

"We raised about £480 from the trees, which we will give to the Rotary Club to distribute among local charities.

The adult's prize went to this tree from Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development

“The church also raised money through the sale of refreshments and we had mince pies donated by Aldi, The Cowshed, and Byron’s Rest.

"We had a donation too from the Lincoln Green brewery and that all adds up to around £1,500 for the church in the end, so all in all very successful.

"We’d really like to thank everyone who has supported us this year, especially the Rotary Club with everything they have organised and the support they have given us.

"And if anybody wants to join us as a volunteer to help with future events, we are always looking for more volunteers and they’d be very welcome.”

The Royal British Legion's poppy-themed tree

The trees may be done but the festive displays continue with the wreath festival with wreaths made by residents, groups and businesses on display on the church railings until December 18.

Also, laminated Christmas decorations from local schools will be hung up around the town throughout the festive period.

Sylvie continued: “The children have really done a great job, we must have had 140 or 150 decorations sent to us.

"My husband and I will be going around the town and hanging on the railings around the market place and they will stay until all the Christmas stuff is taken out in January.

National Primary School's tree boasted a huge golden star

1st Hucknall Rainbows' snowman tree