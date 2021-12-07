The walk, organised by the Hucknall Against Whyburn Development Group, was due to take place this weekend on Sunday, December 12 as the group’s latest event to raise awareness and protest against Ashfield District Council’s controversial draft local plan proposals to build 3,000 new homes on Whyburn Farm.

But with Storm Barra due to hit the area today (Tuesday) and the potential knock-on effects of that in the coming days in terms of weather and possible disruption to power and damage caused by the strong winds, the walk is now off.

Instead, a new walk is being planned for the new year.

This weekend's winter walk for Whyburn has been cancelled

Organisers said: “Thanks to good old Storm Barra we've made the tough decision to cancel Sunday's planned walk.

"Father Christmas is also in agreement as he wants everyone to be safe in time for Christmas.

“We're planning a longer walk on Saturday, January 22, to celebrate Lord Byron's birthday so please pencil the date in your diary - it'll be a good opportunity to burn off some festive mince pies.