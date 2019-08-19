Woman detained and boy taken to hospital after Bulwell house fire

The emergency services attended a house fire in Alder Gardens, Bulwell, at 3.17pm yesterday (Sunday 18 August).

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police and fire crews from Nottingttinghamshire Fire and Rescue attended the blaze.

A woman was been detained under the Mental Health Act and a young boy was taken to hospital as a precaution, and cordon is in place at the property.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 514, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.