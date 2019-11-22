Women and baby rescued from Kirkby flood

Community protection officers have been hailed for rescuing three residents including a baby - trapped in their cars in Kirkby.

The officers were on patrol when they came across the flooded Mill Lane in Kirkby.

Flooding in Kirkby.

The water was about three-feet deep and a resident was stuck in her car in the water.

The two CPOs managed to get the resident to safety, before calling a colleague to assist and contacting police to close the road.

However, during this time, on Thursday, November 14, another motorist got stuck in the water.

The car was submerged up to the windows with a woman and her 17-month-old baby trapped inside.

The Ashfield District Councilofficers rescued the pair and get them into the safety of their patrol car .

Theresa Hodgkinson, council director of place and communities, said “The quick thinking of the officers saved those residents from getting into real trouble.

"They showed courage and acted on instinct.

"All three are a credit to the council - we are extremely proud of them and thankful for their actions.”

