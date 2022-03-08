Women and girls safety campaign to feature on Hucknall and Bulwell trams and buses

The ‘A-Z of Consent’ campaign, developed by the Consent Coalition, will be relaunched by Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry (Con) and key partners at the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) depot on Thursday, March 10.

The event will see the formal unveiling of a double-decker bus and tram fully wrapped in campaign branding.

It been organised as a celebration of the vital safety work spearheaded by Commissioner Henry and partners to help improve the safety of women and girls in the city in recent months.

Caroline Henry, PCC for Nottinghamshire, will launch the campaign this week

The ‘A-Z of Consent’ campaign highlights key facts for each letter of the alphabet to address a multitude of consent themes.

It is aimed at expanding the Consent Coalition’s existing awareness campaign to ensure people – including potential perpetrators of sexual violence - are better-informed of their responsibilities and the law.

The campaign is part of a series of safety improvements delivered by Commissioner Henry and partners across the city thanks to a grant worth more than £250,000 from the Home Office’s Safety of Women at Night fund.