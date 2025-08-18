Work gathers pace on new River Trent bridge being built in Hucknall

Works on the first new bridge to open over the River Trent since the 1950s are already two months underway.

The huge project, which has been planned for years, got underway in May after being given the green light by planners in April 2024.

The bridge – named the Waterside bridge – will be assembled from pre-fabricated parts on the river’s edge before being lifted into place.

The parts are currently being stored ready for use eight miles away from the Trent at Briton Fabricators on Watnall Road in Hucknall.

Work is underway on the foundations for the new Waterside Bridge over the River Trent, which is being built in Hucknall. Photo: Submitted

The huge arch, which will form the centrepiece of the construction, is currently towering over Hucknall homes and left residents baffled when it first appeared on the skyline.

But while it remains there, preparatory work on site, by the water, has been taking place.

The first step involved the installation of a haul road on the south side, to allow access for construction vehicles between Holme Road in Lady Bay and the river.

That took about three weeks, before vegetation was cleared over the course of a couple of days in June.

In July, work began on preparing the ground for foundations to be installed and for cranes to be operated.

A temporary wall parallel with the river’s edge, to protect workers from falling into the water, was also built.

Currently, piles – structural columns – are being planted into the ground as foundations for the ramp and stairs which will lead up to the bridge, as well as for the abutment which holds the bridge in place at either end.

At the same time, over the past three months, work has also been taking place on the north side and piles were installed there in June and July.

In the coming days, an abutment will be installed for a new small bridge over the basin of water between Poulton Drive and Portside Street, making it easier for those in the Meadow Lane industrial estate to access the main bridge.

By mid-September, the bridge itself will have begun moving from Hucknall to the Trent and begin to take shape by the river.

Temporary ground will be installed at the site before the bridge’s deck is assembled in three sections between August 22 and 28.

After the north side’s main bridge abutment is installed, the arch will be put in place using temporary trestles between September and October.

But it’ll still be a few months until it is over the water and can be walked along.

It won’t be until November that the crane – one of the world’s largest which is itself is constructed itself from five parts – will lift it into plce.

Then the bridge should appear over the river on November 10.

The basin bridge will be put down after that, before the north and south side ramps are installed in December, plantation and street furniture installed, and construction debris is cleared.

The bridge will be ready for use in February 2026 – and Hucknall will able to claim a major part in it’s arrival on the Nottingham landscape.