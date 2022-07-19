Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South at County Hall, raised the poor state of lighting at the crossing, as well as the poor road markings after receiving complaints from a number of residents following an accident on the road, as well as a number of near-misses

Coun Waters said: “I’m delighted to have secured the funding to carry out this urgent work.

"It was so important, I even stopped off and thanked the staff from Via East Midlands for carrying out the job.

Coun Lee Waters, with a Via road worker, has welcomed the improvement works on the crossing

"The lineage at the crossing has been completely repainted as well as the adjacent lines and markings at its junction with Henry Street.

"The beacons have also been completely replaced.

“I’d like to thank all the residents who got in touch about the poor state of the crossing.