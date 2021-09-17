Work underway to turn rundown former Chequers pub in Hucknall into flats

The Chequers has been closed for more than12 months and planning permission to demolish part of the building and convert it into four homes of multiple occupation and two studio apartments was granted by Ashfield District Council’s planning committee in September 2020.

The applicant was Berlin Luk of Cheers Property in Nottingham, on behalf of Adam Wilson Architects of Lincoln.

However, they then changed the application to include an extra studio apartment and submitted fresh plans for the project in July 2020.

Work has started on converting the old Chequers into housing

These were given the green light by the council in January this year.

After some weeks of no activity, likely to due to lockdown and Covid restrictions, a contrator’s banner has been a feature on the front of the building and work is underway with heating and kitchens being fitted and walls being plastered.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents the Hucknall North ward where the Chequers building is located, said he was sad to see another old pub going from the town but pleased it would no longer just be another empty building on the High Street.

But he warned that without people supporting them, more old pubs like the Chequers would be lost from the town.

He said: “I am pleased that work is starting on the old Chequers, I’m glad that it’s not been allowed to become as derelict like some others in our town.

"I had a few in Chequers over the years and its closure sees another piece of Hucknall’s history gone.

"I’m sad to see the closure of yet another decent, good old-fashioned community boozer amid the cheap booze on offer from supermarkets and off-licences.

"The hospitality industry has taken a real kicking over the last few years – especially during successive Covid lockdowns.

"More and more pubs in towns like Hucknall have called last orders for the last time

"I’d repeat my call for people to keep supporting their local.